On November 24, personal writings by Pope Francis were published in Italy, in which he described a vision of the devil, the entrance to hell, and his own spiritual experiences. The diary covers the period from 1992 to 2024—both before his election as pope and during his papacy.

In the entries, Francis recalled three instances when, in his words, he physically saw the devil. He described the devil’s fiery eyes and a gaze that seemed both threatening and seductive. Two of these episodes allegedly took place while he was still serving in Argentina, and the third occurred in January 2021, already during his pontificate.

The Pope also spoke of a dream in which he saw the entrance to hell. According to him, the vision frightened him, after which he grabbed his rosary and turned to prayer.

The diary also describes Francis’s spiritual crisis in 2021–2022, linked to the pressure of responsibility, difficult administrative decisions, and inner turmoil. To overcome this state, he tried to show greater humility and patience.

The 160-page book, titled *The Personal Diary of Pope Francis*, was compiled by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close associate of the pontiff. It was published simultaneously in five languages.

Source: CNN

The Vatican will host the world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s new film, which features Pope Francis’s final interview, recorded shortly before his death. The screening is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the pontiff’s death and will be part of a special cultural event.

A special memorial Mass was held at the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican to mark the first anniversary of Pope Francis’s death. The service was led by Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Luigi Travaglino.

Pope Francis bequeathed a “substantial sum of money” for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine.

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