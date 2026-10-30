An Italian military helicopter carrying out a mission as part of the European Union peacekeeping mission EUFOR Althea crashed in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Four people were killed and another 11 were injured, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Italy's Ministry of Defence.

Military personnel and Red Cross members among the dead

There were 15 people on board. Two of those killed were servicemen of the Italian Army, while the other two were members of the Italian Red Cross Volunteer Military Corps.

All 11 injured people are receiving medical care. According to the Italian defence ministry, their lives are not in danger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The crash occurred in the village of Goriće in the Brčko District. ANSA reported that the helicopter went down in the settlement. Local media published images of a military transport helicopter overturned on the ground and severely damaged.

The cause of the crash is being determined

The aircraft was involved in Operation Althea, conducted by the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The mission monitors the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Italy's Ministry of Defence stated that the cause of the helicopter crash is being investigated and the circumstances of the accident are being established. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also said she was thinking of the victims, their families, and the mission participants working to maintain peace and stability in the region.

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