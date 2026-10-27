In the United Kingdom, two 24-year-old men have been charged under the National Security Act in a case related to an incident at the RAF Fairford Royal Air Force base in Gloucestershire. Police believe that one of the suspects may have assisted Iran, Cyprus Mail reports.

Charges against the suspects

The Crown Prosecution Service said that Mohammed Abdulkarim is accused of actions which, according to the prosecution, could have materially assisted a foreign intelligence service. The head of British counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said that law enforcement officers believe the country Abdulkarim may have assisted was Iran.

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Another defendant, Nouman Essghir, is accused of entering a prohibited place on August 22 for a purpose that could have harmed the interests of the United Kingdom. Both men were expected to appear in court later that same day.

Events near RAF Fairford

RAF Fairford had previously been used by U.S. bombers for strikes on Iran. They were withdrawn for security reasons shortly after five Britons were detained near the military facility in southwest England on the morning of September 27.

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