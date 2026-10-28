US spending on war with Iran rises to $47 billion — The Hill

The United States has estimated the cost of the war with Iran at $47 billion, more than $3 billion higher than a month earlier. The Hill reports, citing an October 16 assessment by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) submitted to Congress.

Main expenditure categories

The largest share of the total, $29 billion, consists of spending on replacing munitions. Nearly $12 billion is allocated for additional expenses related to military operations, while another $6.1 billion is for replacing lost equipment.

Support for the U.S. Air Force, including support for deployed personnel, airlift, base support, communications and transportation in the area of operations, was estimated at $7.6 billion. The new estimate did not include costs related to damage to U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

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Previous estimates and possible strikes

In early September, the Pentagon estimated the cost of the conflict at approximately $43.6 billion. According to the outlet, CENTCOM has also prepared options for further strikes on Iran if authorized by the White House.

On October 27, during a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States was receiving significant profits because of the situation in the Middle East and predicted a swift end to the war. Moody’s Analytics estimates the cost of the conflict for the average U.S. household at $2,000.

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