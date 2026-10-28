Federal Judge Julia Kobick in Boston has temporarily halted a rule by the administration of US President Donald Trump that gave refugees only 10 days to appeal a decision terminating their legal status. The order will remain in effect until November 6 so that another judge can consider whether to impose a longer block on the policy, The Hill reports.

Shortened appeal period

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) introduced the new rule on October 14. It reduced the period for responding to a notice of termination of legal status from 30 to 10 days. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the change could affect up to 186,000 refugees.

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kaler said the lawsuit was a meritless attempt to hinder the administration's efforts to enforce immigration laws. He also claimed that the agency had identified a loosening of procedures for screening applicants under the administration of Joe Biden, while the Department of Homeland Security is strengthening oversight to ensure that refugee status is granted only to people legally entitled to it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lawsuit by refugees and rights groups

Refugee rights groups and four refugees from Afghanistan, Colombia, Ethiopia and Iraq filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts. They accused the administration of unlawfully limiting refugees' ability to obtain green cards while simultaneously making it easier to strip them of their status.

The plaintiffs are challenging three policies, including broader screening of refugees admitted to the United States during Biden's presidency. In November, immigration officials were ordered to re-examine these people, while consideration of green card applications was suspended indefinitely. According to the plaintiffs, this left refugees in legal uncertainty: they cannot obtain permanent residence and risk losing their status without an adequate opportunity to challenge the decision.

Judge Kobick's order does not address the merits of the broader lawsuit and does not block the screening of refugees or the suspension of green card application reviews. The judge assigned to the case will later decide whether to extend the pause on the 10-day deadline rule.

Read us on