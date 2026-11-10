Holiday on November 10, 2026 — Vanilla Cupcake Day: Three Recipes Worth Trying

November 10 is National Vanilla Cupcake Day in the United States. It is not a public holiday, but rather an informal culinary celebration dedicated to small, individually portioned vanilla-flavored cupcakes. It is celebrated with homemade baked goods, sweet treats, and experiments with fillings and frostings.

National Vanilla Cupcake Day falls on November 10 every year. It has been included in the American calendar of culinary holidays, but the exact date of its establishment and the name of the person who proposed celebrating this day are unknown. The National Day Calendar, one of the resources that promotes such dates, explicitly states that it continues to research the holiday’s origins. Therefore, there is no official history of its creation to speak of yet.

Despite this, the tradition of dedicating specific days to favorite foods has long been a part of American culture. The calendar includes dates dedicated to chocolate, pies, donuts, ice cream, and other desserts. Vanilla Cupcake Day is yet another opportunity to celebrate this simple homemade treat, which remains popular even amid a wide variety of elaborate pastries. The main idea behind the holiday is to bake or buy a vanilla cupcake, treat your loved ones, and, if you’d like, share a photo on social media.

Where Did Cupcakes Come From?

The history of cupcakes in the U.S. dates back much further than the holiday itself. One of the earliest recipes for small cakes—which called for baking them in small cups—appeared as far back as 1796 in Amelia Simmons’ cookbook *American Cookery*. This publication is considered one of the first cookbooks written and published in the United States. Back then, individual portions of batter could indeed be baked in small ceramic cups or mugs, since the metal baking pans we’re familiar with today didn’t exist yet.

It is precisely these methods of preparation that are associated with the origin of the name “cupcake.” It can be translated as “cake in a cup.” There is another explanation: in old recipes, ingredients were often measured using cups rather than weighed on a scale. In 1828, the word cupcake appeared in Eliza Leslie’s cookbook *Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes, and Sweetmeats*. This is one of the earliest known written references to the name.

Over time, small cupcakes became a staple in American home kitchens. People began baking them in individual paper liners and, later on, decorating them with frosting, glaze, fruit, and colorful sprinkles. This format proved convenient for children’s parties, celebrations, and family gatherings: everyone gets their own individual dessert that doesn’t need to be cut. Today, cupcakes can be found in small coffee shops as well as on large festive tables.

Why Vanilla?

Vanilla cupcakes seem simple, but that’s precisely what makes them special. They have a delicate aroma and a mild flavor that pairs well with berries, chocolate, caramel, nuts, and various frostings. Unlike desserts with lots of additives, in a classic vanilla cupcake, the quality of the main ingredients plays the key role. Vanilla itself is especially important: natural extract or seeds from the pod give the baked goods a distinctive aroma.

Vanilla is derived from the fruit of orchids of the genus Vanilla. Mexico is considered its place of origin, where the plant was cultivated even before the arrival of Europeans. Over time, vanilla spread to other tropical regions. Today, it is grown, in particular, in Madagascar, which is one of the main suppliers of natural vanilla to the global market.

This spice requires a great deal of work. After harvesting, the pods undergo a lengthy processing period, during which they acquire their characteristic dark color and rich aroma. In some regions, vanilla flowers must be pollinated by hand, since natural pollinators aren’t always present where it’s grown. That’s why natural vanilla can be quite expensive. For homemade cupcakes, however, high-quality vanilla extract is sufficient—it also imparts a pleasant aroma and develops well during baking.

How to Celebrate Vanilla Cupcake Day

There are no strict rules or mandatory official ceremonies for this day. The most common way to join in the celebration is to bake cupcakes at home or buy them at a bakery. Some people choose classic vanilla cupcakes with buttercream, while others add fillings, berries, chocolate, or unusual spices. You can make these treats for family, friends, or coworkers, or host a small tea party.

Another popular idea is decorating cupcakes. To do this, people use a pastry bag, various tips, frosting, sprinkles, fresh berries, and edible decorations. It’s especially fun to get kids involved: everyone can create their own dessert and choose a filling for it. Bakeries sometimes offer special promotions or seasonal flavors for such occasions, though this depends on the specific establishment.

On social media, people usually celebrate by sharing photos of homemade baked goods and recipes. They use the hashtag #VanillaCupcakeDay for their posts. And if you want to do more than just enjoy a classic dessert—if you’d like to try something new—you can pair a vanilla base with unusual fillings. Below are three options that are easy to make in your own kitchen.

Three Vanilla Cupcake Recipes

All recipes yield about 10–12 cupcakes. You’ll need paper liners and a standard muffin pan for baking. Before you start, take the butter, eggs, and milk out of the refrigerator so they can come to room temperature. This will make the batter smoother and the finished cupcakes more tender.

1. Classic Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream

A tender base and light frosting—a great option for those who want to make a familiar dessert without complicated ingredients.

Ingredients for the batter:

150 g all-purpose flour;

150 g sugar;

115 g butter;

2 eggs;

120 ml milk;

1.5 teaspoons baking powder;

1.5–2 teaspoons vanilla extract;

a pinch of salt.

For the cream:

120 g butter;

200 g powdered sugar;

1 teaspoon vanilla extract;

1–2 tablespoons milk.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Line a muffin tin with paper liners. Cream the softened butter with the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry mixture to the butter mixture in batches, alternating with the milk. Mix just until combined, so the batter doesn’t become too dense. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, filling them about two-thirds full. Bake for 18–22 minutes. Check for doneness with a wooden skewer: it should come out clean. Let the cupcakes cool completely. For the frosting, beat the softened butter, then gradually add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and a little milk. Once the mixture is light and fluffy, transfer it to a pastry bag and frost the cupcakes.

If desired, you can top them with berries, chocolate shavings, or colored sprinkles. If you don’t have a pastry bag, you can easily spread the frosting with a regular spoon or spatula. The main thing is not to frost the cupcakes while they’re still hot, otherwise the butter in the frosting will melt.

2. Vanilla Cupcakes with Raspberry Filling and Cream Cheese

In this recipe, a sweet vanilla base is paired with the light tartness of raspberries. The filling is hidden inside, so the dessert offers a pleasant surprise when sliced.

Ingredients for the batter:

150 g flour;

140 g sugar;

100 g butter;

2 eggs;

100 ml milk;

1.5 teaspoons baking powder;

2 teaspoons vanilla extract;

a pinch of salt.

For the raspberry filling:

150 g raspberries—fresh or frozen;

40 g sugar;

1 teaspoon lemon juice;

1 teaspoon cornstarch;

1 tablespoon water.

For the cream:

200 g cream cheese;

60 g softened butter;

80–100 g powdered sugar;

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Cream the butter and sugar together, add the eggs one at a time, and then stir in the vanilla. Mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the mixture, alternating with the milk. Stir until smooth. Spoon the batter into the cups, filling them about two-thirds full. Bake for 18–22 minutes, then let cool completely. For the filling, place the raspberries in a small saucepan, add sugar and lemon juice. Heat over low heat until the berries release their juice and begin to soften. Separately, mix the cornstarch with water, pour it into the raspberries, and cook for another minute, stirring constantly. The filling should thicken. Let it cool completely. Make a small indentation in the center of each cupcake with a knife or a special tool. Fill it with the raspberry mixture. For the frosting, cream the butter with the powdered sugar, then add the cream cheese and vanilla. Mix until smooth, being careful not to overbeat. Frost the cupcakes with the mixture.

Whole raspberries, a little lemon zest, or a thin strip of white chocolate work well as decorations. If you’re using frozen berries, you don’t need to thaw them completely before making the filling. This dessert balances the sweetness of the cream with the tartness of the berries, so it doesn’t taste too cloying.

3. Unusual Vanilla Cupcakes with Lavender and Lemon Frosting

This option is for those who like to experiment. The vanilla base takes on a light floral aroma of lavender, while the lemon cream adds freshness. It’s important not to overdo it with the lavender, or else its scent may become too overpowering.

Ingredients for the batter:

150 g flour;

140 g sugar;

110 g butter;

2 eggs;

100 ml milk;

1.5 teaspoons baking powder;

1.5 teaspoons vanilla extract;

½ teaspoon dried lavender;

a pinch of salt.

For the lemon cream:

150 g cream cheese;

60 g soft butter;

90 g powdered sugar;

zest of half a lemon;

1–2 teaspoons lemon juice.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Lightly crush the dried lavender with your fingers or in a mortar to release its aroma. Use only edible lavender intended for cooking. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla extract and the prepared lavender. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually incorporate the dry mixture into the batter, alternating with the milk. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, filling them two-thirds full. Bake for about 18–22 minutes. Let the muffins cool completely. For the frosting, beat the butter with the powdered sugar. Add the cream cheese, lemon zest, and juice. Mix until smooth. Transfer the frosting to a piping bag and decorate the cooled cupcakes. You can top them with a little lemon zest or a few small edible lavender flowers.

These cupcakes have an unusual aroma, but the flavor remains delicate thanks to the vanilla and cream filling. The lemon balances the floral note well, so the dessert doesn’t become too sweet. If you haven’t used lavender in baking before, it’s best to start with a smaller amount and add more next time if needed. This makes it easier to find the right balance and avoid overpowering the main flavor.

Vanilla Cupcake Day is a great excuse to remember that you don’t necessarily need complicated techniques or expensive ingredients to make a delicious dessert. Sometimes all it takes is high-quality vanilla, a well-prepared batter, and a little creativity with the filling. And on November 10, you can choose any of these three recipes, invite your loved ones over for tea, and throw your own little sweet celebration.

Read us on