On Tuesday, November 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris. The talks are scheduled to take place ahead of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, during which the situation in Ukraine will be discussed.

This was reported by Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu.

“Rubio’s schedule for Tuesday in Paris puts Ukraine in the spotlight. He will meet with Sibiga before joining the G7 talks, including a working lunch dedicated to support for Ukraine,” he said.

According to him, these meetings are taking place against the backdrop of separate U.S.-Ukraine-Russia talks currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

Source: Alex Raufoglu

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister and Rubio discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks on Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Read us on