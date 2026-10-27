In Poland, President Karol Nawrocki will appoint Finance Minister Andrzej Domański as deputy prime minister, presidential spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz said. Prime Minister Donald Tusk submitted a motion to the president regarding the personnel change in the government.

Statement by the presidential spokesperson

As Interia reports, Leśkiewicz stated that when the prime minister submits a motion to the president to change the composition of the Council of Ministers, the head of state acts in accordance with the provisions of the Polish constitution. According to him, the act appointing Domański will be carried out.

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Changes in the ministry

The spokesperson also said that the president will approve the appointment of a successor to Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz at the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy. In recent days, the ministry’s head, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, and her deputy, Jan Szyszko, resigned from their posts.

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