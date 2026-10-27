India Has Increased Ammunition Sales to Ukraine's European Allies by 18 Times — Bloomberg

Indian manufacturers have significantly increased their ammunition shipments to European countries since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During this time, exports have increased nearly 18-fold compared to the four-year period before the war.

According to Bloomberg, which cites statistics from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry obtained through Trade Data Monitor, Indian companies have supplied at least $872 million worth of ammunition and related materials to Europe since the start of the Russian invasion.

These products include artillery shells, mortar rounds, rocket fuel, and explosives.

By comparison, during the four years prior to the start of the full-scale war, the total value of such exports amounted to $49.2 million. Thus, the value of these shipments has increased approximately 17.7-fold.

The growth in exports occurred against the backdrop of increasing demand from European countries for weapons and ammunition. After the start of the full-scale war, European countries faced the need to replenish their own military stocks and provide military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, the data cited refers to exports to Europe as a whole and does not in itself indicate that all of these munitions were intended for Ukraine or were transferred to the Ukrainian military.

Source: Bloomberg

India and the Czech Republic have agreed to expand cooperation in the defense industry, particularly through joint ventures and the India-Czech Joint Defense Committee. This was discussed during talks between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček in New Delhi on October 13.

Starting October 16, India nearly halved the export duty on diesel—from 16 rupees to 8.5 rupees per liter—for the next two weeks. At the same time, the country raised the export duty on gasoline from 0.5 to 2.5 rupees per liter

India has cut imports of Russian oil to their lowest level since March 2022—the early months of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

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