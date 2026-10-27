Netanyahu said that Ukraine is teaching the world how to fight using drones

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Ukraine has become an important source of expertise in the use of drones and in countering them. According to him, lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine are being studied in various countries, including Israel, which is seeking new ways to defend against Iranian drones. To this end, Israeli authorities are investing significant funds in defense technologies and research and development.

Netanyahu made these remarks during a meeting with journalists on the eve of the Israeli elections. He was responding to questions about what lessons the world can draw from Russia’s war against Ukraine and how the experience of the Ukrainian military is helping to counter the threat posed by drones.

According to the Israeli prime minister, drones have become one of the key changes in modern warfare. They make it possible to attack targets from a distance, conduct reconnaissance, and launch strikes at a lower cost than when using many traditional types of weapons. At the same time, the proliferation of drones is forcing armies to find new ways to defend against such attacks.

“What Ukraine has learned—and what the whole world is analyzing—is both how to fight against drones and how to fight using drones. And this is the biggest change; this is the strongest impact the war in Ukraine has had on the global stage. Although people don’t fully understand this, we here in Israel are making huge investments in it,” Netanyahu said.

The Ukrainian military has gained significant experience using drones in combat conditions. They employ them for reconnaissance, fire control, and striking enemy equipment and positions. At the same time, Ukraine must constantly refine its methods for countering Russian drones that attack military facilities, infrastructure, and populated areas. This experience is also important for other countries facing similar threats. In particular, militaries are studying how to detect drones, intercept them, and protect troops and critical facilities from attacks.

Israel is seeking ways to counter Iranian drones

Netanyahu noted that Israel is also developing new technologies to combat drones. Scientists, military experts, and technology companies are involved in this effort. According to the prime minister, the country is investing in various areas, as there is no one-size-fits-all method of protection against all types of drones. Drones can vary in size, flight range, control methods, and purpose. Some are used for reconnaissance, while others are used to strike targets. Therefore, countermeasures must take into account the specific characteristics of each type of drone.

For Israel, this issue is particularly important due to the threat posed by Iran and the groups it supports. Iranian drones have been used in attacks on Israel, and Russia is using Iranian-made drones in the war against Ukraine. This makes Ukraine’s experience in countering such drones valuable to Israeli experts.

The prime minister also emphasized the role of the defense industry and technology companies. In his view, it is precisely new developments that can help create more effective drone defense systems. “Our path lies in a massive breakthrough by our defense enterprises, including startups. These are numerous interconnected areas in which we are investing, and I believe that we will provide the world with solutions both in the field of drones themselves and in terms of protection against drones,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu Warned of a Threat Posed by Russian-Iranian Cooperation

Separately, the Israeli prime minister drew attention to military cooperation between Russia and Iran. According to him, Iran’s transfer of such equipment to Russia runs counter to Israel’s interests. Russia is actively using Iranian-made drones in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, Iran remains one of Israel’s main security adversaries. Therefore, the development of military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is a cause for concern among Israeli leaders.

Ukraine’s experience in this situation is of practical significance: for years, Ukraine has been countering attacks by Russian drones while simultaneously developing its own technologies for their use. This allows Ukraine to accumulate knowledge about attack tactics, the vulnerabilities of various systems, and ways to defend against them. Netanyahu believes that further investment in defense technologies will help Israel create new solutions that other countries will eventually be able to use as well. At the same time, he did not specify any particular developments or timelines for their implementation.

His statement indicates that the experience of the war in Ukraine is increasingly influencing other countries’ approaches to defense. Drones have become an important part of modern warfare, and the ability to effectively deploy and neutralize them has become one of the key challenges for the military and weapons developers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this statement during a meeting with journalists on the eve of the elections, responding to a question about the lessons of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threat posed by Iranian drones to Israel.

A delegation from the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, led by its commander, Major General Ihor Plakhuta, held a working meeting with representatives of more than 20 countries and organizations that are members of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés (KAMA).

During their visit to Kyiv, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and military representatives from all 32 Alliance member countries toured air defense facilities and visited drone units.

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