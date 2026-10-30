Former French PM Philippe falls to 15% in poll — Cyprus Mail

In France, rivalry between centrist presidential contenders is deepening the split among moderate voters. Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, who had been seen as the leading representative of the centre, received 15% in an IFOP-Fiducial poll for Le Figaro — six percentage points less than in September. This is below the result of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has 16.5% support, Cyprus Mail reports.

Rivalry between Philippe and Attal

Philippe and another former French prime minister, Gabriel Attal, are competing over who should step aside for a single centrist candidate. Attal received 13% in the poll and trails not only Mélenchon but also the representative of centre-left forces, Raphaël Glucksmann.

Attal, who leads President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, this week again proposed holding broad centrist primaries. Some of Macron's allies believe such an initiative could further deepen divisions within the camp of moderate politicians. At the same time, Attal controls the financial resources of the Renaissance party apparatus.

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Risk of a Le Pen-Mélenchon second round

According to the polls cited in the article, far-right representative Marine Le Pen is almost certain to advance to the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for May after voting in April. Mélenchon consistently outperforms the main candidates from the political mainstream, increasing the likelihood of their confrontation in the second round.

The dispersal of votes is not limited to the conflict between Philippe and Attal. Glucksmann strengthened his position after winning the Socialists' primaries, while former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and Cannes Mayor David Lisnard are also targeting moderate voters. Macron's allies are calling on centrists to select a single candidate capable of uniting supporters of politicians from Glucksmann to Retailleau.

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