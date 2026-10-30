On October 29, Latvia’s Saeima adopted amendments to the Electronic Communications Law in the final reading, requiring the registration of prepaid SIM card users. The changes are set to enter into force on September 1, 2027. This was reported by LSM English.

Combating telephone fraud

Latvia’s Ministry of the Interior said that unregistered SIM cards are often used for telephone fraud, financial and cybercrime, as well as other illegal activities, including the illegal smuggling of migrants.

Identifying prepaid SIM card users is expected to help prevent and investigate crimes more effectively, as well as make it more difficult for offenders to conceal their identities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police statistics

Last year, Latvia’s State Police recorded 8,701 cases of telephone fraud. The country’s residents lost more than €23.7 million as a result of such crimes. According to the police, over a long period, fraudsters have used unregistered prepaid SIM cards on average in 30% of cases under investigation.

Requirements to register prepaid SIM card users are already in force in many countries around the world.

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