The Communist Party of China has confirmed the expulsion of 33 officials from its ranks. Among them are former Politburo member Ma Xinzhui and high-ranking military official Zhang Yuxia, who was part of the leadership of the Chinese armed forces and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Zhang Yuxia discussed issues of military cooperation with the Russian leader.

Zhang Yuxia previously served as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China—the body that oversees the country’s armed forces. He was also a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee.

In November 2023, Zhang Yuxia led a Chinese military delegation that arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership. There, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

One of the main topics of the meetings was military-technical cooperation between China and Russia. Zhang Yuxia stated that the delegation had come to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, as well as to participate in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation.

During the talks, Putin called for deepening cooperation in the military sphere, particularly in the field of high technology. The Russian dictator specifically mentioned space systems, high-orbit satellites, and advanced weapons systems.

Zhang Yuxia, for his part, stated China’s readiness to strengthen military ties with Russia. He also expressed “respect” for Moscow’s ability to withstand Western sanctions pressure.

The decision regarding Zhang Yuxi was made as part of a party investigation. He was accused of serious violations of party discipline and state law. The specific details of the case require separate confirmation.

This is stated in the communiqué of the Fifth Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee, published by Chinese state media on October 29.

The German president called on China to exert influence on Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier began a five-day state visit to China in Hefei, the administrative center of the eastern province of Anhui. This is his first trip to China in nearly eight years.

During his visit to Beijing, China, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that Germany and Europe do not seek to sever economic ties with China. Instead, Germany wants to seek solutions through dialogue for sectors where significant trade imbalances have arisen.

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