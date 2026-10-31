Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the United States has proposed making Poland a permanent member of the G20. He said this on October 31 during a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, United States. As Anadolu Agency reports, the Polish diplomat is also lobbying for support for this initiative from other countries.

Poland’s participation in the G20

Sikorski thanked the United States for inviting Poland to take part in G20 events during the US presidency. This year, Poland is participating in the group’s activities as a full participant at the invitation of the United States and seeks permanent membership.

According to the minister, the United Kingdom, which will chair the G20 next year, has also invited Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to a meeting in Manchester.

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Talks with Washington and the war in Ukraine

During the meeting, Sikorski discussed possible joint initiatives with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Polish minister said that the sides exchanged views and ideas on joint projects in the international arena.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Sikorski called for a ceasefire in the Black Sea to ensure grain supplies from Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, to countries that need it, including Egypt. He also emphasized the need to protect international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

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