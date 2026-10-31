In Atlanta, United States, the United States signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia that formally establishes the country’s participation in the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, The National reports.

US pavilion in Riyadh

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in the ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting.

Rubio called the agreement an important first step toward preparing the US pavilion at the exhibition in Riyadh. According to him, participation in Expo 2030 is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, showcase America on the international stage, and expand commercial opportunities for US businesses.

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Dates and scale of the exhibition

Expo 2030 Riyadh is set to run from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031. According to the event’s website, the exhibition is expected to bring together 197 official participants and more than 42 million visitors across an area of 6 million square meters.

The exhibition will take place at the end of the implementation of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, aimed at reducing the kingdom’s dependence on oil exports.

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