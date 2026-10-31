As RMF24 reports, a heated dispute occurred overnight from Friday to Saturday in Poland at the Constitutional Tribunal building between President Karol Nawrocki and the people elected by the Sejm to this body. In the published recording, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as Constitutional Tribunal judges.

Statements by the president and the head of the chancellery

Nawrocki stated that the people elected by the Sejm are not judges of the Constitutional Tribunal. The head of the President's Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, joined the conversation. Pointing to Sławomir Patyra, he said that he saw only one Constitutional Tribunal judge in the building.

Bogucki also accused Anna Korwin-Piotrowska of carrying out a coup d'état. According to him, she has no legal grounds either to be in the building or to issue orders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over the tribunal's leadership

Korwin-Piotrowska disagreed with these claims and stated that she is the one leading the Constitutional Tribunal.

On Friday evening, police and the State Protection Service entered the tribunal's premises. Korwin-Piotrowska announced the suspension of the body's head, Bogdan Święczkowski, who was not allowed into the building.

The dispute concerns the powers of the people elected by the Sejm of the current term, as well as their right to make decisions on behalf of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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