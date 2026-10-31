London police have warned of possible arrests of participants in a planned rally near the US Embassy in Battersea. Demonstrators intend to express support for the pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action, which is banned in the United Kingdom. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Saturday event is being organized by Defend Our Juries, which expects hundreds of people to take part.

Police warning

Police operation commander Adam Slonecki said that supporting a banned organization is illegal. He stressed that not only people with placards, but also those who help organize the event, give instructions, or provide its logistics could be detained. Such participants may face charges under the Terrorism Act.

Police said their actions were not aimed at banning the expression of views, but would concern cases where expressing a position involves committing an offense. Slonecki urged potential participants to reconsider their decision to attend the event.

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Organizers' plans

Defend Our Juries said it would not abandon the protest and called on participants to bring placards in support of Palestine Action. According to the organizers, more than 3,850 people have been detained in the United Kingdom since July 2025 over protests against the ban on the organization.

A parallel event is planned near the US consulate in Edinburgh, Scotland. The protests are due to take place a few days before hearings at the UK Supreme Court on November 4 and 5 concerning the ban on Palestine Action. The organizers are seeking to have it overturned, arguing that it disproportionately restricts freedom of speech and the right to protest.

Palestine Action, founded in 2020, became known for actions against defense companies linked to Israel, primarily Elbit Systems. According to the publication, the organization was added to the list of banned organizations in the United Kingdom in June 2025 under the Terrorism Act.

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