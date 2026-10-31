US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called for restraint amid the standoff surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. He described the situation as very serious, Anadolu Agency reports.

Concerns over escalation

In a post on social media platform X, Rose said that an unprecedented confrontation appears to be taking place over the government's use of state powers, as well as the independence and authority of a constitutional institution.

According to him, the sides explain the course and causes of the events differently. The diplomat also noted that thousands of people gathered near the tribunal are making an already dangerous situation even more tense.

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Appeal to officials and protesters

Rose stressed that Poland does not need a confrontation that could develop into something much worse. He said that the United States supports Poland but has no right to assess or interfere in its internal affairs.

The American diplomat called on government representatives, law enforcement officers and protesters to remain calm and avoid actions that could provoke violence or further escalation. According to him, Washington is concerned about Poland's stability, security and democratic future, and its strength must be based on its people, institutions and shared commitment to the rule of law.

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