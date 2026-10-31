In Columbus, Ohio, United States, students at Ohio State University spoke ahead of the midterm elections about their grievances with the policies of President Donald Trump. Journalists from Der Spiegel also spoke with representatives of student Democratic and Republican organizations.

Foreign policy and prices

Among the main issues raised by the publication's interviewees was U.S. foreign policy. One student said that social media had given young people more opportunities to track what Americans' taxes are spent on. Another participant in the conversation criticized what he saw as the authorities' differing approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine and Israel.

The students also complained about the high cost of living. They mentioned what they described as high prices for gasoline, food and everyday purchases. The participants in the conversation named political polarization between Democrats and Republicans as a separate problem.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over AI

Another topic was the regulation of artificial intelligence. Some students fear that AI could replace some entry-level jobs they expect to pursue after completing their studies.

The head of the student Republican organization, Hunter Willmitch, said that many young Americans consider the American dream increasingly difficult to achieve. According to him, several administrations, not Trump alone, are responsible for this. Willmitch also expressed concern about the promise not to start new wars.

The head of the student Democrats, Josie Speakman, said that young people are tired of mutual hostility in politics and want real change.

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