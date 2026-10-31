In Poland, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Development Plus association proposes a constructive vote of no confidence in the current government. The organization named former Speaker of the Sejm Marek Jurek as its candidate for head of government, Interia reports.

Press conference outside the tribunal

The press conference at which Morawiecki made this statement took place in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building.

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Statements on the government's actions

During his speech, Morawiecki said that the events near the Constitutional Tribunal could develop not only into a serious crisis of the Polish state, which, according to him, is already ongoing, but also into something “very, very dangerous.” He suggested that this could even lead to bloodshed or civil war.

The leader of Development Plus also placed responsibility for the government's actions on Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Morawiecki claimed that the head of government was breaking the law and that Poland was “sliding down a slippery slope.”

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