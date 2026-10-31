Finnish President Alexander Stubb revealed new details about his phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He refuted a report by the Financial Times claiming that the Russian leader spent most of the 90-minute conversation giving a history lecture.

According to Vanhanen, in an interview with the Finnish public broadcaster Yle, Alexander Stubb categorically denied the Financial Times’ account of Putin’s lengthy history lecture.

“In an interview with the Finnish public broadcaster Yle, Stubb categorically refuted the Financial Times’ account that Putin devoted most of the 90-minute conversation to a lengthy history lecture,” — Vanhanen noted.

According to Stubb, as relayed by the expert, Putin began the conversation with his usual interpretation of the events that have taken place since 2014. However, the conversation later turned into a normal, substantive, and concrete exchange of views, during which both sides shared information.

Henri Vanhanen also highlighted the Finnish president’s explanation of the diplomatic logic behind this call.

“More importantly, Stubb explained the diplomatic logic behind this call,” Vanhanen noted.

According to Stubb, the initiative arose following discussions with Ukrainian and American representatives that took place after the meeting in Oslo on October 20. Prior to the phone call, Finland consulted with Kyiv and Washington, and both sides approved this step.

“The initiative arose as a result of discussions with Ukrainian and American representatives following the meeting in Oslo on October 20. Consultations were held with Kyiv and Washington, and both sides gave their approval,” Vanhanen quoted Stubb as saying.

This was reported by Henri Vanhanen, senior advisor at the Economic Security Forum and an analyst on foreign policy and security issues.

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