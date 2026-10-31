Poland's Constitutional Tribunal has changed its operating procedures amid a leadership dispute

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, acting president of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, recommended that judges work outside the court building and excused most employees from the obligation to report to work. She explained her decision by citing the risk of public order disturbances near the institution.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska issued an order recommending that judges perform their duties outside the Constitutional Tribunal’s headquarters. She cited the increased risk of public order disturbances near the building as the basis for this decision.

“I am suspending the performance of official duties, including reporting to work at the Tribunal’s headquarters, with the exception of employees whom I will notify of the need to report to the Tribunal’s headquarters,” the directive states.

In addition, Korwin-Piotrowska limited the activities of the Constitutional Tribunal’s Chancellery and the Legal Service Bureau to tasks specified by her.

She also suspended the operations of the reception desk and ordered that correspondence be sent via a postal service provider.

Bogdan Śweczkowski, President of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland—whom the government considers to have been removed from office—stated that Korwin-Piotrowska’s document regarding the organization of the court’s work has no legal force.

At the same time, he announced four days off for the institution’s employees—from November 3 to 6.

As a reminder, on Friday, a notice appeared on the Constitutional Tribunal’s website announcing the removal from office of the institution’s president, Bogdan Śweczkowski, and his deputy, Bartłomiej Sokhanski.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Tribunal’s page on the social media platform X stated that the court’s website had been hijacked and that Bogdan Sweczkowski continues to serve as president.

On Friday night, an opposition rally gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal building. Among the protesters was Jarosław Kaczyński, president of the Law and Justice party. Protesters broke down the gates and attempted to enter the court building.

Thus, the conflict surrounding the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal is marked by mutual claims regarding the legality of decisions, changes in the institution’s operations, and protests outside its building.

This was reported by Polsat News.

Bogdan Śweczkowski, President of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal—whom the government considers to have been removed from office—accused the authorities of attempting a coup d’état and an attack on a constitutional body of the state.

In Warsaw, near the Constitutional Tribunal building, law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old man wearing a balaclava. During a search, they found a knife, a gas-powered pellet gun, a badge with the word “Security” on it—resembling a police badge—as well as drugs.

Police units are on constant standby near the building of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland. Meanwhile, the seven judges who were inside the building overnight have not yet left the premises.

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Żurek, stated that he was concerned by the behavior of President Karol Nawrocki during the breach of the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called the events surrounding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal an unprecedented standoff and urged all parties to prevent further escalation. The diplomat emphasized that the situation is serious and could lead to dangerous consequences.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke of a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations involving representatives of parliamentary factions.

On October 30, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhański.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out at the Constitutional Tribunal building in Poland on the night between Friday and Saturday between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the tribunal. In a recording that was made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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