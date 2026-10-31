Defence Secretary Streeting stocked up on food and water — The Guardian

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that several weeks ago he began stockpiling food and water at home in case of an emergency. He said he had decided to lead by example and had previously urged other Britons to also take care of household supplies.

As The Guardian reports, Streeting keeps bottled water, a first-aid kit and a battery-powered torch ready. His supplies also include canned beans, corn, red kidney beans, tuna, protein bars and nuts.

Call to households

According to the minister, people are beginning to think about the resilience of their households. He called having drinking water, canned food and battery-powered torches ordinary practical measures for everyday challenges.

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Defence spending

Streeting's statement came after Chancellor John Healey announced plans to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 and to 3.5% of GDP by 2035. Healey also asked government departments to find opportunities to cut budgets by 1% for long-term investment in defence.

Streeting said that the United Kingdom must be able to deter adversaries and, if deterrence fails, be ready to defeat them. He stressed that additional defence funds should be spent carefully, combining cost-effectiveness with modernisation to prepare for future wars.

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