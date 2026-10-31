Democrats in the US House of Representatives have called on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release data on miscarriages, stillbirths and pregnancy-related hospitalizations among pregnant immigrant women detained by the agency. As The Guardian reports, the US Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE has no data on miscarriages for the period from October 2025 to June 2026.

Letter to ICE leadership

The letter was sent to acting ICE Director David Venturalli by House members Brittany Pettersen, Joyce Beatty and Robin Kelly. It was also signed by another 64 members of the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers asked for an explanation of what steps ICE had taken to restore the missing data, as well as when the agency’s leadership first learned about problems with recording miscarriage cases. They gave the agency until November 6 to respond and asked it to explain the grounds for detaining pregnant immigrant women.

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Missing records

In internal documents, ICE said it had no data on miscarriages after October 3, 2025, because of a change in the provider that processes medical bills. The processing of such bills was delayed for several months. At first, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said ICE tracked miscarriages in monthly reports, but later confirmed the absence of data for the period from October 2025 to June 2026.

Documents obtained by the outlet show that during the first nine months of Donald Trump’s administration, ICE recorded 18 miscarriages. The documents also state that last autumn and winter, the agency detained more pregnant immigrant women than at any time during the previous year. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson rejected claims of inadequate medical care for pregnant detainees.

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