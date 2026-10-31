US federal judge Ana Reyes has opened a formal review into whether government lawyers withheld information or made misleading statements to the court about plans to redevelop the historic public East Potomac Golf Links course in Washington. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Review of lawyers’ actions

Reyes, a judge of the US District Court in Washington, said she would appoint a special master to examine the actions of government officials. The review is not intended to determine whether government lawyers committed violations. Its purpose is to establish whether their actions may have breached professional or ethical duties.

During the hearing, the judge questioned Assistant Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. for more than two hours, comparing his explanations with President Donald Trump’s posts on Truth Social. She also asked whether a National Park Service official had been instructed not to include certain details in a court declaration.

Plans to redevelop the course

Earlier this month, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the course was planned to close for 15 months starting November 15 for extensive redevelopment. He also said that he had tasked golf course architect Tom Fazio with creating a “world-class championship course” at the site.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, representatives of the Department of the Interior, the Department of Justice, and the National Park Service had previously been unable to confirm to the court the existence or scope of such plans. On Wednesday, the Justice Department told the court that the National Park Service would submit a project developed by Fazio to the National Capital Planning Commission.

Lawsuit over park land

Previously, Reyes ordered the government to provide advance notice of substantial construction work at the site. After more than 400 trees were cut down on the course, the judge extended a ban on further irreversible changes to the area.

The lawsuit was filed in February by the DC Preservation League. It argues that the redevelopment may violate environmental requirements and harm a historically significant public space.

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