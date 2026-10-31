President Karol Nawrocki, together with First President of the Supreme Court Zbigniew Kapiński, entered the Constitutional Tribunal building. This was reported by Interia, citing the head of the presidential cabinet, Paweł Szefernaker.

Video at the entrance

Maciej Berek published a video showing Nawrocki trying to enter the building. According to the outlet, a scuffle occurred during this.

Earlier, Nawrocki said on social media that due to the situation around the Constitutional Tribunal, he was interrupting his flight to Senegal and returning. He noted that at such a moment, the president must be on site.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police actions and the leadership issue

On Friday, police said they were carrying out actions provided for by law on the grounds of the Constitutional Tribunal, but law enforcement officers were not inside the building. A protest was also ongoing near the institution. Later, police reported the detention of three people who, according to them, entered the tribunal’s grounds.

At around 18:00, information appeared on the Constitutional Tribunal’s website about an order for a one-month break in the performance of official duties by Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy, Bartłomiej Sochański.

As Maciej Taborowski, Magdalena Bentkowska and Maciej Berek told PAP, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska became the person managing the Constitutional Tribunal and issued the relevant orders. At the same time, representatives of the Tribunal’s previous leadership said on social media that its website had been “illegally seized” and stressed that Święczkowski remains the head of the institution.

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