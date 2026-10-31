Poland’s ambassador to Romania Paweł Soloch resigns — RMF24

Poland’s ambassador to Romania, Paweł Soloch, has resigned. According to RMF24, the diplomat said he saw no possibility of continuing to perform his duties due to what he described as an attempt to unlawfully seize Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

The diplomat’s decision

Soloch said that he had conveyed his decision to the president of Poland and the foreign minister. In a statement, the diplomat linked his resignation to the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Resignation of the ambassador to China

Earlier the same day, Poland’s ambassador to China, Jakub Kumoch, also resigned and requested to be recalled from his post. He explained this by events in the country which, in his view, make it impossible to continue his diplomatic mission.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Kumoch’s statement, calling the manner in which he ended his mission unprofessional and saying that the diplomat no longer represents the Republic of Poland. The head of the President’s International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, said that Kumoch’s resignation was connected with what he described as violations of the law by Donald Tusk’s government and forceful actions against the Constitutional Tribunal.

Read us on