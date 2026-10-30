In Poland, the supervisory board of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) appointed Piotr Borys as the company’s president. RMF24 reported the personnel decision.

Work on the railway programme

Since September 2024, Borys has worked in the management of CPK’s Railway Subprogramme. Most recently, he headed this subprogramme at the company.

The Railway Subprogramme is responsible for preparing and implementing railway investments within the Port Polska programme. This is an area of CPK’s work specifically related to investments in railway infrastructure.

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Experience of the new president

In the company’s statement, Borys was described as a manager and construction engineer with many years of experience in preparing and implementing multidisciplinary infrastructure projects. This experience includes work on investments co-financed by the European Union.

RMF24 noted that more information is expected to appear later. The outlet published its report on the appointment on October 30.

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