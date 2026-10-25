The Kremlin stated that Russia, the U.S., and China have begun preparations for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing are reportedly already ready to hold the meeting. At the same time, he described potential talks involving Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in November as preliminary.

Preparations for a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping have already begun. According to Ushakov, all three capitals—Moscow, Washington, and Beijing—are generally ready to host such a meeting. “I can now say with certainty that Moscow, Beijing, and Washington are, in principle, ready to host it, and preparations have already begun,” he stated.

At the same time, Ushakov did not specify exactly when the meeting might take place or what issues the participants plan to discuss. Separately, the Kremlin aide commented on possible talks between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine, which, according to him, could take place in November. He described them as “preliminary,” meaning exploratory.

Ushakov did not provide any details regarding the possible format of these talks. Furthermore, his statement does not include a specific date or confirmation that all parties have already agreed to hold the meetings. Therefore, at this point, these are merely statements by a Russian representative regarding preparations for potential negotiations. There is no information in the report about the final dates and agenda of the meetings. This was stated by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing Russian media.

European leaders are considering five politicians who could potentially represent Europe in negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The Telegraph reported this on October 23, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier, Vens stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to negotiations, but peace is still a long way off.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has named Abu Dhabi as a likely venue for trilateral talks.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda criticized the Kremlin’s idea of holding trilateral talks between Russia, China, and the U.S. to end the Russian-Ukrainian war without Ukraine’s participation. In his view, such a format would resemble a division of spheres of influence among the major powers.

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