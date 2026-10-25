Russia is seeking to intensify pressure on Ukrainians as winter approaches and to leave cities without electricity, water, and gas. The Spanish newspaper El País described this goal of the Kremlin in an article about the situation in Ukraine, the ongoing Russian attacks, and tensions in relations between Kyiv and Washington. Journalists also visited the area near Kramatorsk and explained why bad weather is complicating the work of Ukrainian drone operators.

Ukraine is heading into winter amid Russian strikes and uncertainty regarding continued support from the U.S. As El País notes, the path to a just and lasting peace is blocked not only by the Kremlin’s demands but also by decisions made at the international level. The publication highlights the tensions in relations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump. Among the reasons are reports of possible restrictions on intelligence sharing, disruptions in the operation of Starlink—which is used by the Ukrainian military—as well as an agreement between the U.S. and Russia on the supply of diesel fuel despite sanctions against Moscow.

According to journalists, Zelenskyy feels betrayed by the American leader but is simultaneously trying not to escalate tensions with Washington. Kyiv continues to seek opportunities for negotiations and is trying to reach agreements that could reduce Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. However, it is ordinary people who suffer the most from international disputes and Russian attacks. In major cities, particularly Kyiv and Kharkiv, constant shelling makes daily life difficult. Disruptions to basic services are becoming increasingly common, and there are no signs of a quick improvement in the situation.

Russia Wants to Deprive Ukrainians of Basic Services

El País reports that Moscow’s main goal as winter approaches may be to cut off Ukrainians’ access to water, electricity, and gas. Attacks on energy facilities threaten not only the stable operation of power grids but also heating and water supply in cities. The article also mentions attempts to negotiate a ceasefire regarding attacks on energy infrastructure. According to the publication, hopes for such a truce proved futile: Moscow did not agree to the proposed terms, and the attacks continued.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine is facing additional challenges. Journalists note that Kyiv lacks the weapons and funding necessary to effectively counter Russian missiles and jet-powered drones. At the same time, European allies have so far been unable to exert enough pressure on Russia to halt its military aggression.

In the Donbas, Russian forces are slowly advancing

Journalists from El País visited a Ukrainian military command post near Kramatorsk. According to their observations, the front line in this sector has not changed significantly, but fighting continues, and the Russian army keeps looking for opportunities to advance. A deputy battalion commander named Roman told the journalists that the rainy weather is hampering Ukrainian drone operators. This makes it harder for them to detect Russian troops and strike their positions.

At the same time, such weather helps Russian infantry move on the ground. According to the soldier, the Russian army has more personnel and resources than Ukrainian units in this sector of the front. “They’re moving slowly, but they’re moving,” the publication quotes Roman as saying.

The military official also said that Russian forces continue to try to capture Kramatorsk—the largest city in the Donetsk region that remains under Ukrainian control. In his assessment, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of abandoning this objective.This is causing concern among Ukrainian military personnel. They fear that Kramatorsk could suffer the same fate as Bakhmut and other cities in the Donbas, which sustained massive destruction during the fighting.

The Ukrainian military relies on drones

The El País article specifically highlights the role of drones in modern warfare. They have become one of the main tools for reconnaissance and striking targets on both sides of the front lines. The Ukrainian military uses drones to monitor the movements of Russian units and strike their positions. However, weather can significantly affect the effectiveness of such operations. When rain and other adverse conditions make it more difficult to launch and operate drones, Russian infantry gains greater freedom of movement.

Journalists also note the constant Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and roads. Special nets are being installed in certain areas to protect against drones, but they cannot completely stop the attacks.

Despite the challenging situation, Ukraine continues to develop its own drone production. According to the publication, Ukrainian industry is creating increasingly advanced systems capable of striking targets far beyond the front lines.

The U.S. Is Pushing a New Peace Plan

Amid the fighting, efforts to resume negotiations to end the war continue. Separately, The Economist reported on the possible terms of a new U.S. peace plan. According to the magazine, the proposals call for the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas and Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership. In return, Kyiv could receive investment support and the prospect of European Union membership.

For Russia, according to The Economist, the plan could include an easing of sanctions, the restoration of some economic and political ties with the West, and the possibility of new commercial agreements with the U.S. The option of resuming Russian gas supplies to Europe is also being discussed. At the same time, the full text of the proposals is not publicly available, and the conditions outlined do not mean that the parties have already agreed to them. Therefore, the final parameters of a possible plan remain unknown.

While diplomats explore options for negotiations, Russian troops continue their offensive operations and attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. According to El País, the combination of military pressure, problems with basic services, and uncertainty regarding international support makes the approaching winter particularly difficult for Ukraine. El País writes about this while commenting on the actions of the U.S. government.

Restrictions on the operation of the military Starlink system remain in place in Ukraine, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that they had been lifted. This was reported by an adviser to the President of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to attend the G20 summit in Florida if U.S. President Donald Trump invites Ukraine and there is an opportunity to discuss peace agreements with Vladimir Putin’s participation. However, Kyiv has not yet received an invitation to such a meeting. Zelenskyy is also awaiting a report from U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff on his talks with the Russian leader and announced a possible meeting of technical negotiating teams in early November in the UAE.

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