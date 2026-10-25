Kim Jong-un met with Chinese officials and announced plans to strengthen ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Chinese border city of Dandong, where he met with senior Chinese officials. He expressed his intention to continue developing relations between the two countries, which he described as “bound by blood.” During the visit, the North Korean leader also paid tribute to Chinese soldiers who died in the Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Chinese city of Dandong on Saturday, October 24. He was accompanied by high-ranking officials from the DPRK’s party and government, including his sister Kim Yo-jong, who holds a leadership position in the Workers’ Party of Korea. In Dandong, Kim Jong-un met with Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended the meeting.

Wang Huning conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the North Korean leader. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining and developing relations between the two countries, describing them as “traditional friendship and comrades-in-arms.”

For his part, Kim Jong-un expressed his intention to continue strengthening ties between Pyongyang and Beijing. He described these relations as “forged in blood,” alluding to the two countries’ shared history and the participation of Chinese troops in the Korean War.

Kim Jong-un paid tribute to the memory of Chinese soldiers

In addition to meetings with Chinese officials, the North Korean leader visited a memorial honoring Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean War of 1950–1953. China actively participated in this war on the side of North Korea, sending its troops to support the North Korean army in battles against South Korean forces and an international coalition led by the United Nations. This period became one of the key chapters in the shared history of Beijing and Pyongyang.

During his visit, Kim Jong-un also toured a bus factory in Dandong. The city is located on the border between China and North Korea, near the Yalu River, and serves as an important transportation hub between the two countries.

His previous visit was in 2025

This is Kim Jong-un’s first known visit to China since September 2025. At that time, he visited Beijing and met with Xi Jinping. The new visit comes amid both countries’ efforts to maintain close political ties and develop their long-standing relationship. Public statements from both sides emphasize the importance of their shared history and their willingness to continue fostering bilateral relations.

At the same time, the mere fact of the meeting and statements of friendship do not yet indicate that new agreements have been reached. The report does not mention any specific agreements on cooperation reached during the visit. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on the visit, citing the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived without prior announcement in the Chinese border city of Dandong, crossing a new bridge over the Yalu River. South Korea’s Ministry of Unification confirmed the visit on Saturday, October 24, according to the Korea Herald.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for transforming the country’s army companies into elite and self-sufficient combat units. He made this statement in Pyongyang during a two-day conference of company commanders of the Korean People’s Army.

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