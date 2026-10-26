The administration of US President Donald Trump has proposed that former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consider running for the post of UN secretary-general. Russia, the aggressor state, and China have reacted favorably to the idea, according to The Wall Street Journal, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the newspaper, citing officials from the three countries, Washington raised the possibility of nominating Orbán as a candidate who could be jointly supported by the United States, Russia, and China. No final decision on the proposal has yet been made.

Support in the Security Council

A US State Department representative said the idea may initially appear unlikely, but the three states could secure sufficient support for Orbán in the UN Security Council. In his assessment, eight of the Council's 15 members could support the Hungarian politician “confidently,” while overall he may count on ten votes.

The United Kingdom and France, which as permanent members of the Security Council have veto power, may oppose the proposal. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal reported that US, Chinese, and Russian officials repeatedly mentioned Orbán during discussions of potential candidates.

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Orbán's position and other candidates

US officials initially approached Orbán to find out his position on possible participation in the race. According to the publication, he reacted positively but cautiously to the proposal: the politician does not want to run unless he considers his chances of winning to be high. Orbán declined to comment.

A third source familiar with the process told the newspaper that Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance are expected to support Orbán if he enters the race. According to the publication, an announcement is being held back until the conclusion of the US midterm elections.

Last week, UAE diplomat Lana Nusseibeh announced her participation in the race. The newspaper also noted that allegations of UAE support for a paramilitary formation involved in the civil war in Sudan could affect her candidacy. The term of the current UN Secretary-General António Guterres ends on December 31, 2026.

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