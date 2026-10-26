A bus was involved in an accident in the municipality of Fogars de Montclús, located near Barcelona, Spain. As a result of the crash, 83 people were injured, local emergency services reported on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Condition of the injured

The Catalan medical assistance service, which provided the data, classified the condition of the injured into three severity categories. According to its data, seven people sustained serious injuries, 18 suffered less serious injuries, and 58 had minor injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crash circumstances

Spanish news agency EFE reported that the bus went off a narrow, winding road. It then fell down a 20-metre, or 65-foot, embankment.

Information on the number of injured people was provided by Catalan medical emergency services, while EFE described the circumstances of the bus leaving the road. An AP report on the incident was published by The Hindu on October 26, 2026, with the dateline “Madrid.”

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