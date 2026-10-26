German Special Forces Are Being Prepared for a Possible War with Russia — BILD

Germany’s Special Operations Command (KSK) is adjusting its military training in anticipation of a possible armed conflict with Russia.

“We are focusing on Russia as our adversary,” said KSK Commander Brigadier General Andreas Kühne in an interview with Bild.

According to him, special operations were previously planned to last about three days, after which the troops would return to base. Now, soldiers must be prepared to operate in the field for much longer periods, possibly without a predetermined end date.

Küne also noted that during exercises in the Baltic states, Germany demonstrated the capabilities of its special forces. He said this should make it clear to Moscow that an attack on NATO would result in significant losses for Russia.

Source: Bild

For the first time, the German Armed Forces have reclassified the threat of Russian sabotage against the Bundeswehr as “significant,” which is the second-highest level on the internal threat assessment scale.

Germany is negotiating the purchase of thousands of European-made missiles, including Ukrainian “Bars” cruise missiles. Berlin is seeking to strengthen its own capabilities to deter Russia amid delays in the delivery of American Tomahawk long-range missiles.

Earlier, the German government stated that it had no information of its own regarding possible delays in the delivery of guided missiles to Ukraine for the Patriot air defense systems.

Read us on