Protesters enter Informer TV newsroom in Serbia — TimesLIVE

In Belgrade, Serbia, protesters entered the newsroom of Informer TV, which supports former president Aleksandar Vučić, and interrupted broadcasting. About 30 people surrounded the channel’s editor-in-chief and owner, Dragan Vučićević, demanding his arrest, TimesLIVE reports, citing Reuters.

Informer TV’s live broadcast showed protesters entering the newsroom. According to Reuters, some of them shouted that this was a free Serbia and also asked where Vučić was now. The incident occurred during the second night of mass celebrations following the election, in which the “Student List” removed Vučić from power.

Reaction from Vučić and the student movement

In an Instagram post, Aleksandar Vučić called the protesters’ actions an attack on freedom of speech and journalism. Vučićević told Reuters that the “Student List” allegedly wants to ban media outlets on its very first day in power.

The student movement does not have a clearly defined leader. The leading candidate on the electoral list, cardiologist Ilija Srdanović, called on people to remain calm and dignified until the end of the electoral process and not resort to violence.

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Appeal concerning the TV channel’s licence

The Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia said it would submit a request on Tuesday to revoke Informer TV’s licence. The organisation cited systematic violations of legislation and the channel’s programming obligations.

That same evening, people gathered outside the private TV channel Pink TV, which also supports Vučić. Police surrounded the channel’s building in Belgrade. Earlier, public broadcaster RTV in the Vojvodina region began its evening news programme by apologising to the audience for its inability to fulfil its role because of one-sided and uncritical coverage of events.

According to monitoring organisation Crta, television channels with nationwide coverage gave government representatives three-quarters of the airtime allocated to politicians. The “Student List,” according to the organisation’s assessment, was presented negatively in more than 80% of mentions.

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