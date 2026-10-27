The German federal government has stated that the issue of commissioning the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not currently under consideration. The certification process remains suspended. This is stated in the federal government’s response to a parliamentary inquiry from members of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD).

“For the federal government, the issue of putting Nord Stream 2 into operation is therefore not on the table. Furthermore, the certification process for Nord Stream 2 remains suspended,” the document states.

In its response, the government noted that following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow gradually reduced pipeline gas supplies to Germany throughout 2022 for political reasons. Even before the sabotage of the gas pipelines in September 2022, Russia had completely halted gas supplies via this route.

“Russia has proven that it is not a reliable partner in energy cooperation,” the federal government’s response states.

German authorities also noted that Russia is directing revenue from energy exports toward continuing its aggressive war against Ukraine.

Officials in Berlin emphasized that the European Union has imposed sweeping sanctions against the Russian energy sector. Furthermore, as part of the REPowerEU strategy, the EU aims to completely sever its energy ties with Russia.

The German federal government fully supports this course of action, particularly the sanctions against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which were imposed as part of the EU’s 18th sanctions package in July 2025.

At the same time, in response to a question regarding U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the German government expressed reservations about extraterritorial restrictions.

Berlin stated that it is fundamentally opposed to extraterritorial sanctions by third countries if they lack sufficient legal grounds to extend their jurisdiction.

Thus, the federal government’s position remains unchanged: the launch of Nord Stream 2 is not being considered, and the gas pipeline’s certification process has not been resumed.

This is evident from the federal government’s response to a parliamentary inquiry from members of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD).

Prior to this, a trial began in Hamburg against former Ukrainian military officer Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is accused of organizing the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022. Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse to show support for the defendant.

In Germany, charges have been filed against Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov in the Nord Stream case.

Germany has updated the European arrest warrant for Vladimir Zhuravlev, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The charge of “war crime” has been added to the warrant.

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