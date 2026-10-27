The European Commission has presented an update to the mandate of the EU border agency Frontex, which provides for monitoring publicly available content on social media to track information about migration flows. This was reported by Politico.

Online monitoring center

Under the new rules, Frontex plans to establish an online monitoring and response center. Its task will be to track publicly available posts in order to identify changes relevant to the management of the EU’s external borders, as well as support actions against illegal online content linked to border security risks.

European Commissioner for Technology Henna Virkkunen said that the agency would also apply for trusted flagger status under the EU Digital Services Act. She expects national digital regulators to approve Frontex’s application given the agency’s specialized expertise.

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Trusted flagger status

This status is granted by national digital services regulators. Platforms must review reports of illegal content from organizations recognized as trusted flaggers on an accelerated basis. If Frontex obtains this status, the agency will be able to flag illegal content to online platforms and, if necessary, ask national authorities to issue orders for its removal.

The update also strengthens Frontex’s role in returning people who do not have a legal right to remain in the EU. In particular, the agency is planned to be given the ability to conduct return operations outside the bloc’s territory. Politico notes that the role of social media in spreading information facilitating illegal migration was apparent during the crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, when thousands of migrants illegally crossed the border within a few hours.

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