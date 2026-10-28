Pakistan, at a UN Security Council briefing, called on all parties to exercise restraint amid the worsening situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and to resolve differences through diplomatic means. Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Usman Jadoon, said that rising tensions and the lack of consensus in the Security Council make a diplomatic settlement more urgent, Dawn reports.

Call for restraint

According to Jadoon, the situation concerning the Iranian nuclear file has deteriorated significantly, which is also negatively affecting consideration of the issue in the Security Council. He called on the parties to refrain from irresponsible and destabilizing rhetoric, actions and positions that could heighten tensions and increase the risk of conflict.

The dispute concerns international concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities and verification of Tehran’s compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation obligations. The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers provided for limits on the country’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The United States withdrew from the arrangement in 2018, and subsequent attempts to restore it have produced no results.

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The role of the IAEA and negotiations

The Pakistani representative said that issues of non-compliance should be considered by competent technical bodies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, without politicization. He stressed that the IAEA must be able to carry out its technical mandate without obstruction.

Jadoon also mentioned Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation, a ceasefire and negotiations. He called the memorandum of understanding signed in June in Islamabad an example that the diplomatic process can yield results. The Pakistani diplomat noted support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, China and other partners.

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