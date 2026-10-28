According to Politico, in a report published from Athens, Greece, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet personally given a statement to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in the case concerning the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The publication cites a source involved in the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Investigation into negotiations with Pfizer

In 2024, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) took over a Belgian investigation into alleged criminal offences related to negotiations between the head of the European Commission and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

As Politico writes, citing legal documents reviewed by the publication, the investigation concerns possible interference in the performance of public functions, destruction of SMS messages, corruption and a conflict of interest. These allegations do not mean that von der Leyen’s guilt has been established.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, commenting on claims that no personal statement had been given, said that the European Commission had cooperated extensively with EPPO to establish the facts and assess the events. According to him, this was done on behalf of and with the full support of the European Commission president, and von der Leyen is ready to answer outstanding questions within the scope of her duties and schedule.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Comment by the chief prosecutor

EPPO Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kövesi said in an interview with Politico that she had repeatedly encountered EU officials who refused to respond to summonses from her office. She stressed that people summoned to give a statement must appear.

Kövesi declined to comment on whether her remarks referred specifically to von der Leyen. At the same time, she noted that in cases involving influential politicians or wealthy people connected to political circles, the prosecution faces difficulties in exercising its powers.

EPPO was established in 2017 and began operations in 2021. Its task is to investigate crimes related to EU funds. Kövesi also named chronic underfunding, delays in updating the legal framework and a complex bureaucratic structure among the institution’s problems.

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