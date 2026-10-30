In Poland, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska said that she had convened a general assembly of Constitutional Tribunal judges for November 3. According to her, the meeting is to adopt the tribunal’s budget for 2027. This was reported by Interia.

Assembly to adopt the budget

Speaking on TVP Info, Korwin-Piotrowska said that all judges would be immediately notified of the convening of the assembly. She called it the last opportunity to hold the assembly, referring to parliamentary work on the budget law.

The judge also said that on Friday she issued an order for an immediate one-month suspension of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and Vice President Bartłomiej Sochański from performing their official duties. Korwin-Piotrowska believes that, as the judge with the longest tenure, she may lead the tribunal in accordance with Article 12, Part 4 of the law of November 30, 2016.

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Conflicting statements over the leadership

Korwin-Piotrowska stated that the Constitutional Tribunal has practically not been functioning for many years and that, recently, in her assessment, the principles of the rule of law have been violated. She placed responsibility for this on Święczkowski and Sochański and said that the tribunal must operate in an appropriate format.

According to Interia, seven judges were in the tribunal’s building, and there were no police officers inside. At the same time, police reported carrying out actions provided for by law on the premises of the institution’s headquarters and detaining three people who, according to the police, had entered the tribunal’s premises.

On the Constitutional Tribunal’s social media accounts, it was stated that its website had been “illegally seized,” and it was emphasized that Bogdan Święczkowski remains the institution’s president. Korwin-Piotrowska called on the president and politicians not to escalate the situation and said that cases at the tribunal would be heard with respect for the worldview of all people.

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