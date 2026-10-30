In Italy, students and workers staged mass protests demanding increased funding for schools and measures to ease the impact of the sharp rise in the cost of living. The USB trade union, which called a general strike, estimated the number of participants in the actions across the country at between 1 million and 1.5 million, while the authorities did not release official statistics, NDTV World reports.

Demands of students and workers

Truck and taxi drivers, as well as farmers, joined the protests. In recent weeks, they have demonstrated over rising fuel prices and against increased defense spending. These protests were the largest in the recent wave of demonstrations inspired by protests in France and Spain. Participants in the student movement set up tent camps and occupied school buildings.

Sofia Cataldi, a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Rome, said conditions at her school were unsafe and that students were demanding clean and safe buildings. Student Beatrice Cielli said young people were at breaking point because of high tuition and housing rental costs. According to her, renting a single room in Rome can cost up to €1,200 per month.

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March in Rome and clashes in Turin

In Rome, the march started from the main railway station and passed the Colosseum and the Ministry of Economy building. Two tractors and taxis were at the head of the column. In Milan, protesters set off from the central station toward areas outside the city center.

Most demonstrations were peaceful, although in Turin police pushed participants away from the prefecture with batons and used a water cannon. At the end of the rally in Rome, some young protesters threw bottles, overturned rubbish bins and set one of them on fire.

Last week, the Italian government approved a €175.2 million aid package for truck drivers, farmers and fishers affected by fuel price increases linked to the war in the Middle East. The draft budget for 2027 also discusses an annual payment of €2,500 for workers under the age of 30.

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