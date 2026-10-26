Przemyśl has suspended its partnership with Lviv due to a decision regarding the UPA

The City Council of Przemyśl, Poland, unanimously passed a resolution to suspend its partnership with Lviv, which had been in place since 1995. The reason was the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of the UPA, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych.

After a lengthy discussion, the council members agreed to suspend joint activities until the Lviv city government provides a clear position regarding the commemoration of organizations and historical figures whose activities are considered anti-Polish in Poland.

Initially, it was proposed to completely terminate the partnership agreement; however, in the final draft, it was decided to merely suspend the cooperation. The Polish side set forth two conditions for resuming cooperation: the repeal of the regional council’s decision to honor the UPA and a condemnation of its glorification. At the same time, these demands were directed specifically at the Lviv City Council, which legally lacks the authority to overturn a decision made by a regional body.

Source: Wojciech Bakun, Mayor of Przemyśl.

The mayors of the Polish cities of Kraków and Przemyśl also initiated a review of their partnership relations with Lviv due to the decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych.

On August 24, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that honoring Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych in the National Pantheon could complicate Ukraine’s European integration. According to him, this could worsen Kyiv’s relations not only with Warsaw but also with Europe as a whole.

Polish Member of the European Parliament Marcin Sipniewski of the “Confederation” party tore up portraits of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych during a speech in the European Parliament. He also called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych, harms Ukraine and could be used as an argument by opponents of its accession to the European Union.

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