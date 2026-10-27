A federal grand jury in Washington, US, rejected a request by the US Department of Justice to bring charges against former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson. CNBC reported this on October 27, citing The Washington Post.

Department of Justice request

According to The Washington Post, the request concerned Hutchinson's testimony in Congress about Donald Trump's conduct during the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two sources who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity confirmed that Hutchinson herself was the target of the proposed charge.

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Hutchinson's testimony

Hutchinson worked as an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the Trump administration. On June 28, 2022, she testified at a public hearing of the special US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

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