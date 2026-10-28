In Belgrade, Serbia, a police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy was injured in a knife attack and shot the attacker in self-defense. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić.

Attack near the embassy

According to Dačić, the attack occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The suspect, who is believed to be a minor, approached a gendarmerie officer near the embassy and attacked him with two knives.

The police officer sustained a minor facial injury. The minister said that he was in good condition and was expected to be discharged from hospital later that day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security measures tightened

Following the incident, Serbian authorities raised the country's terrorist threat level to the highest level. They also ordered an increased police presence and security checks at key locations, including critical infrastructure facilities and crowded public spaces.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the attack and the identity of the dead attacker, who, according to preliminary information, may have been from the city of Šabac in western Serbia. Israeli outlet Ynet called this the second attack on law enforcement officers guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, following a crossbow attack in June 2024.

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