Poland seizes nearly 4 million counterfeit cigarette packs — RMF24

Officers of Poland’s Podlaskie National Revenue Administration stopped a truck on the S61 route near the Polish-Lithuanian border and found nearly 4 million counterfeit cigarette packs inside. According to the documents, the vehicle was supposed to transport cardboard boxes for lollipops to Italy.

The cargo was checked by X-ray

As RMF24 reports, the truck was driven by a 33-year-old Romanian citizen. During a detailed inspection and X-ray scanning of the cargo, customs officers found that cigarette packs were hidden on 36 pallets beneath a layer of boxes for lollipops.

The seized packs bore markings of well-known tobacco brands. A representative of the company that owns the rights to the relevant trademarks confirmed that the packs were counterfeit. The driver was questioned as a witness.

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Estimated value and previous case

Maciej Czarniecki, spokesperson for the Podlaskie National Revenue Administration, said that the market value of such a quantity of original packs would have been nearly 1 million zlotys. In May this year, Polish officers also found a total of 5.5 million counterfeit cigarette packs in two trucks arriving from Lithuania.

Marking goods with counterfeit trademarks in Poland may be punishable by up to five years in prison.

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