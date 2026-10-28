The US Supreme Court declined to intervene in a case concerning the restoration of the administrative closure procedure for immigration cases, which allowed judges to temporarily suspend certain deportation proceedings. The decision leaves the nationwide blockade of this mechanism in force, Interia reports.

What the procedure provided for

Administrative closure of a case allowed immigration judges to temporarily remove proceedings from consideration. In particular, it was used when a person was awaiting a decision on a visa application or an appeal. This mechanism gave migrants time to resolve their residency status and allowed courts to focus on cases requiring an urgent decision.

The rules were introduced in 2024 during Joe Biden's presidency to ease the workload of overloaded immigration courts. After Donald Trump returned to power in 2025, his administration questioned this approach. Texas filed a lawsuit, stating that the practice of administratively closing cases allows migrants without regularized status to remain in the United States indefinitely.

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Appeal by cities and an organization

The Trump administration and Texas authorities reached an agreement in federal court, after which the use of the procedure was blocked nationwide. The cities of Baltimore, Maryland; Columbus, Ohio; and New Haven, Connecticut, together with the aid organization Centro Legal de la Raza, sought to join the proceedings to defend the rules. After the court refused, they appealed to the Supreme Court.

They were represented by Democracy Forward, which argued that the agreement between the federal administration and Texas allowed the rules to be blocked for a long time without the usual procedure for adopting them. The US Department of Justice insisted that the applicants lacked proper legal grounds to challenge the agreement and had not demonstrated direct and immediate legal harm.

According to the cited US government data, about 360,000 immigrants used the administrative closure procedure between 1990 and 2026. The Supreme Court's decision does not mean the automatic deportation of all people affected by it, but it may increase the risk of removal for those awaiting decisions in other immigration cases.

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