US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper presented US President Donald Trump with military options regarding Iran. The Jerusalem Post reports this, citing The Wall Street Journal, which quotes US officials and other sources familiar with the course of the meeting.

Meeting with military leadership

According to the publication, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and other cabinet members also took part in the meeting. The meeting took place the day after military leaders held talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

As reported, Vance had contact with Iran in an attempt to resume peace talks. At the same time, Trump dismissed these reports, saying that Vance's communication with the Iranian side concerned only a shortage of medical equipment.

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Strengthening defenses in the region

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States had warned several Arab states of the Persian Gulf of the need to be prepared for a short but intense military campaign after the US midterm elections. According to the newspaper, the United States is also likely preparing for a new strike: it sent an additional Patriot air defense system to Israel and relocated military personnel from bases that were more vulnerable to escalation.

Additional air defense assets, ammunition, and other supplies have also been delivered to the region, the publication notes. Iran has publicly and privately warned that, in the event of a US strike, it would attack a wide range of US targets and targets in Gulf states.

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