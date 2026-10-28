Kim Jong-un ordered an intensification of combat training for the North Korean army

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un demanded that military exercises be stepped up and that the combat readiness of army units be increased. He called this the “primary revolutionary task.”

Kim made this demand during a photo session with participants in the third meeting of company commanders of the Korean People’s Army (KPA).

“The primary revolutionary task of company commanders is to complete the combat training of their units so they are fully prepared for war, and the path to achieving this is to radically improve rigorous and intensive training,” the dictator stated.

He also emphasized that, thanks to the commanders, the prospects for building a strong army are “extremely bright.”

The commanders’ meeting took place on October 22–23 in Pyongyang, chaired by Kim Jong Un. During the meeting, he called on the military to “build the strongest army and accelerate the Korean-style military revolution by training the strongest companies.”

In addition, the dictator instructed the commanders to “firmly promote the true nature of our army as the Party’s army and the army of ideology and core elements.”

It is important to note that this meeting was the first all-army gathering in North Korea since the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party, which took place in February.

Source: The Korea Times

Earlier, Kim Jong Un met with Chinese officials and announced the strengthening of ties.

Prior to that, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived unannounced in the Chinese border city of Dandong, crossing a new bridge over the Yalu River.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for transforming the country’s army companies into elite and self-sufficient combat units. He made this statement in Pyongyang during a two-day conference of company commanders of the Korean People’s Army.

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