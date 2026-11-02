Latvia’s National Defence Logistics and Procurement Centre (VALIC) has concluded a five-year framework agreement with Canadian defence equipment manufacturer Galvion for the supply of tactical helmet systems for the Latvian National Armed Forces. This was reported by LSM English.

Five-year planning

The agreement provides for the possibility of purchasing tactical helmet systems needed by the Latvian military over five years. It also covers maintenance, repair and disposal of the equipment, taking into account the principles of a sustainable usage cycle.

VALIC head Lieutenant Colonel Alans Andrulis stated that the framework agreement makes it possible to plan equipment purchases several years ahead, as well as provide for its maintenance, repair and full life cycle.

The announcement of the agreement does not specify how many helmets Latvia may order or what their cost will be.

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Agreement under SAFE

This is one of the first agreements of this type between a European Union member state and a Canadian company under the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument. The mechanism was created to encourage member states to increase defence investment and joint defence procurement.

Latvian Defence Minister Raivis Melnis called the agreement a step toward strengthening Latvia-Canada cooperation in the defence sector. Galvion founder and CEO Jonathan Blanshay said the partnership demonstrates the potential for closer Canadian-European cooperation to strengthen defence capabilities and supply chain resilience.

According to VALIC, other countries may also join the initiative and use the established procurement framework.

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