Poland Will Investigate the Terrorist Attack in Krakow Despite the Suspect's Death

The assailant, Michał Oksiński, who opened fire with an automatic weapon at the Main Market Square in Kraków, died in the hospital on the morning of November 9 from his injuries. Despite this, investigators will continue to interview witnesses and analyze evidence to determine the motives behind the crime and identify any possible accomplices of the shooter.

According to Katarzyna Cysło, a spokeswoman for the Lesser Poland Police, and Voivode Krzysztof Jan Kleczar, the 24-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. following three surgeries. Erik Staselak, a prosecutor with the Polish National Prosecutor’s Office, stated that although the suspect’s death makes it impossible to bring charges directly against him, the investigation is continuing in its initial phase.

Investigators are questioning witnesses and analyzing evidence to determine the motives behind the crime and identify any possible accomplices of the shooter, who killed six people and wounded 16 others.

Source: PAP.

A 24-year-old man who opened fire on passersby in Kraków’s Main Market Square on November 7 has died in Poland. Six people were killed in the shooting, and another 15 were injured. Law enforcement officers wounded the attacker during his arrest, but medics were unable to save his life.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot him and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and the administration, announced that a period of national mourning will be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

Two police officers were injured during the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland. The moment of his arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

The Kraków Prosecutor’s Office in Poland plans to formally launch an investigation on Sunday into the attack at the city’s Main Market Square and classify the case as an act of terrorism.

Michał O., 24, who carried out a shooting in the center of Kraków, Poland, on November 7, used to draw scenes of brutal violence even while he was still in school. His former classmate said that in his drawings, he depicted people who had been hanged, as well as himself with a weapon during an attack on a school.

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